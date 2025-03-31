Fars province leads in culture tourism during Nowruz holidays

TEHRAN – The province of Fars has emerged as the leading destination for culture tourism in Iran during the Nowruz holidays, with historical and cultural landmarks attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors. Official statistics indicate a significant surge in domestic travel, reaffirming the province’s status as a cornerstone of Iranian cultural heritage.

According to data released by the province's tourism directorate, historical sites in Fars recorded the highest number of visitors from March 20 to March 29, 2025. Among them, the Tomb of Hafez (Hafezieh) in Shiraz topped the list on March 29, drawing 32,307 visitors. The renowned ancient site of Persepolis (Takht-e Jamshid) followed closely with 28,977 visitors, while the Mausoleum of Sa’di (Sa’dieh) saw 21,921 guests on the same day.

Other popular destinations included Pasargadae, the resting place of Cyrus the Great, which recorded 14,242 visitors. Additionally, Karim Khan Citadel (Arg-e Karim Khan) in Shiraz attracted 13,350 tourists.

A tourism boom in Fars

The broader tourism figures for the entire Nowruz period from March 20 to March 29 further highlight Fars province's dominance in cultural tourism.

These figures underscore the significance of Fars as a prime destination for heritage tourism, as travelers continue to show a strong interest in Iran’s historical and cultural legacy. The surge in tourism during Nowruz not only boosts the local economy but also reflects a growing national appreciation for cultural and historical landmarks.

The cultural and historical significance of Fars

Fars province, historically known as Persis, was the heartland of the Achaemenid Empire (550–330 BC), founded by Cyrus the Great. It was later the administrative center under Darius I, who established Persepolis as the empire’s ceremonial capital. Today, Fars remains one of Iran’s most culturally significant regions, home to iconic poets, historical sites, and architectural marvels.

Shiraz, the capital of Fars, is celebrated as the city of poetry, nightingales, and gardens. It was a major center of learning in the medieval Islamic world and served as the capital during the Zand dynasty (1751–1794). The city houses several breathtaking landmarks, including the Afif-Abad Garden, the Tomb of Hafez, the Tomb of Sa’di, and the Atigh Jameh Mosque. Additionally, its lush Persian gardens, such as Narenjestan Garden and Eram Garden, continue to enchant visitors from around the world.

