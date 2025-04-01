Israeli targets residential building in Beirut suburb, three killed

An Israeli airstrike targeted a multistory building in the southern suburb of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, early on Tuesday, Al Mayadeen reported.

A preliminary death toll reported by the Lebanese Ministry of Health revealed that three civilians were martyred and four others were injured as a result of the strike. On Tuesday morning, an updated figure raised the number of wounded to seven and stated that one of those martyred was a woman.

The strike came with no previous warning from "Israel" and instead was executed based on information issued by the Israeli Shin Bet internal intelligence agency.

Although the occupation regime's military and Shin Bet claimed their strike targeted a senior Hezbollah figure, Al Mayadeen's sources confirm that one of the victims of the strikes was a regular party member, not a leader.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun denounced the Israeli air raid, calling it “a serious warning of hostile intentions” against Lebanon, IRNA reported.

“Israel’s persistence in its aggression requires more effort from us in addressing Lebanon’s friends around the world and rallying them in support of our right to full sovereignty over our land,” Aoun said in a statement.

“This attack on the outskirts of Beirut, for the second time since the November 26 agreement, constitutes a serious warning of the hostile intentions against Lebanon,” he said.