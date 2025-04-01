Russia warns of 'catastrophic' consequences if US strikes Iran

Russia has issued a warning against the U.S. stating that any military attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities will have "catastrophic" effects, India Today reported on Tuesday.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran unless the country comes to an agreement with Washington on its nuclear activities.

Speaking in an interview with the International Affairs journal, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov raised concern over the issue. He stressed that the threats and ultimatums will increase tensions.

"Threats are indeed being heard, ultimatums are also being heard," Ryabkov said.

"We consider such methods inappropriate, we condemn them, we consider them a way for (the US) to impose its own will on the Iranian side," he added.

In his latest comments, Trump threatened that unless Iran agreed with Washington on its nuclear program, the nation would suffer dire repercussions.

Speaking to NBC News, he stated, "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

This announcement came after Trump's withdrawal of the U.S. from Iran nuclear agreement, which had restricted Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

Iran insists that its nuclear energy program is peaceful and not intended to build a nuclear weapon.

However, Ryabkov believes that Trump's recent statements have only made the situation more complicated. "The consequences of this, especially if the strikes are on nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region," he warned.

Ryabkov urged that efforts be made to find a peaceful resolution.

"While there is still time and the 'train has not left,' we need to redouble our efforts to try to reach an agreement on a reasonable basis. Russia is ready to offer its good services to Washington, Tehran, and everyone who is interested in this," he added.