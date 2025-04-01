White House spins Iran's defensive preparations as 'military threats' in response to Tehran Times

TEHRAN - The White House reacted to an exclusive report by the Tehran Times, which revealed on Sunday that Iran has readied missiles inside its sprawling underground facilities to respond to a potential U.S. attack on its nuclear sites, a threat President Donald Trump has been throwing ever since he took office in January.

White House National Security Council communications director James Hewitt told Washington Free Beacon that Trump does not "take kindly" to to what he described as "military threats". He seemed to conveniently ignore the reasons why Iran has taken an alert posture in the first place.

"The President has made clear he prefers direct diplomatic channels with Tehran, or they will face serious consequences if they do not end their work to obtain nuclear weapons," he stated.

Trump's version of "diplomacy" requires Tehran to accept all his terms for a new agreement, which reports indicate include not only the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, but also its ties with Resistance groups in West Asia, and aspects of its missile and drone program.

Trump has stated he would bomb Iran if this agreement is not signed. Iranian officials maintain they will not negotiate with the U.S. under the current circumstances.