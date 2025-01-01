Missile capabilities secured Iran’s seat at negotiation table: Araghchi

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized the critical role of Iran's missile capabilities in shaping its diplomatic engagements with global powers.

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency on Wednesday, Araghchi highlighted that Iran’s strength in defense and deterrence has been a decisive factor in compelling major powers to engage in negotiations rather than resort to military action.

“Diplomacy operates on the foundation of power, and power is constructed through tangible capabilities,” Araghchi stated.

He reiterated that Iran's missile program serves as a cornerstone of this power, enabling the country to secure a position at the negotiating table.

“I have said it many times, and I strongly believe that if it weren’t for our missile capabilities, no one would have considered negotiating with us at all,” he asserted.

Reflecting on the prolonged nuclear negotiations with the P5+1 countries, Araghchi explained that the inability of foreign powers to destroy Iran’s nuclear infrastructure through military means was the primary reason they pursued diplomacy.

“If they could have destroyed our nuclear facilities with a single military strike, why would they have bothered negotiating with us? Why would they have spent over two years in intensive talks, with the U.S. Secretary of State and the foreign ministers of the P5+1 meeting for 18 days to reach an agreement? The reality is that they lacked the military capability to eliminate our nuclear program,” he remarked.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the P5+1 and the EU to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed Iran’s compliance with the agreement.

However, President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the JCPOA during his first term and launched a “Maximum Pressure” campaign, reimposing strict sanctions against Iran. Tehran began to scale back on some of its obligations 1.5 years later as the remaining European signatories to the deal failed to neutralize the sanctions.