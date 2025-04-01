Chogha Hill: a tourism delight in 'Little Paris'

TEHRAN - Chogha Hill, known as the "Roof of Borujerd," has become one of the city's most prominent tourist and recreational centers.

Situated in the western part of Borujerd, a city known as " the Little Paris" by the locals, this scenic hill offers a breathtaking 360-degree view of the city and its surroundings. Its unique geological composition, featuring volcanic rocks and rare wild plant species, enhances its appeal to nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.

Visible from the city's entrances, Chogha Hill provides visitors with a panoramic vista of Borujerd’s vast landscapes. To the east, one can admire the historic monuments such as Jameh Mosque and Imam Mosque, as well as the lush expanse of Fadak Garden. To the west, the striking Goldasht plain stretches out, while the Silakhor plain unfolds to the south. The north offers a glimpse of the historic Hatam Castle Bridge, further enriching the scenic experience.

Beyond its natural beauty, Chogha Hill’s thoughtful development has contributed to its growing popularity. Designed as a rocky park, it boasts well-maintained roads, infrastructure, and attractions such as the Zagros International Four-Star Hotel, an artificial lake, waterfalls, fountains, and artfully placed sculptures. Additionally, a martyrs' mausoleum and an anonymous tomb add cultural and historical significance to the site, making it a unique and multifaceted destination.

Borujerd is a gem in the Lorestan province of western Iran. Historically significant, the city dates back to the Sassanid era when it was a small but important settlement near Nahavand, now part of Hamedan province.

During the Seljuk period in the 9th and 10th centuries, Borujerd flourished as an industrial and commercial hub in the heart of the Zagros Mountains.

Its prominence continued into the Qajar era (18th and 19th centuries), when Borujerd was selected as the state capital of the Lorestan and Khuzestan region. Even today, it remains an industrial powerhouse in the province, known for its thriving production units and markets catering to both domestic and international consumers.

The city’s rich history extends even further back, with evidence of Parthian-era artifacts discovered in its vicinity. Additionally, one of Iran’s oldest mosques, the Jameh Mosque of Borujerd, stands as a testament to the city’s deep historical roots, having been constructed on the remains of a Zoroastrian fire temple.

With its stunning landscapes, historical treasures, and modern amenities, Chogha Hill stands as a symbol of Borujerd’s charm, offering visitors an unforgettable experience in the heart of Iran’s western highlands.

