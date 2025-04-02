Iran taking part in BRICS Environment Working Group meetings

TEHRAN – Shina Ansari, the head of the Department of Environment, represents the country in the 11th BRICS Environment Working Group (EWG) meetings, which are taking place in Brazil.

"Advancing Environmental Cooperation amongst BRICS towards Sustainable Development and a Just Transition for All" is the theme of the two-day event.

The BRICS EWG, established in 2015, serves as a platform for BRICS member countries to address fundamental environmental challenges and foster collaboration through dialogue, shared experiences, and the exchange of information and best practices.

The EWG convenes annually within the framework of the BRICS Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Environmental Cooperation, signed by the BRICS Environment Ministers in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018.

This MoU identifies key priority areas for cooperation, including air quality, water, biodiversity, climate change, waste management, and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Additional areas may be included by the participants' mutual agreement.

A Plan of Implementation for 2023–2027 was developed to translate the EWG commitments into actionable outcomes. This Plan provides a structured roadmap for enhancing environmental coordination and cooperation among member countries while supporting their compliance with national and international environmental conventions.

The EWG plays a pivotal role in this process, overseeing the effective implementation of the MoU. As the current chair, Brazil aims to strengthen the implementation of this Plan to foster action-oriented cooperation.

In 2024, the EWG launched the Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development (BRICS+ CGCCSD) and initiated a High-Level Dialogue on Climate Change.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Ansari paid a visit to the successful environmental projects of local communities in Brasilia and praised the role of indigenous communities in environmental protection.