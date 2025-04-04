Iran among countries rich in genetic reserves

TEHRAN – Being home to over 37,000 unique animal species, Iran is one of the richest countries in genetic reserves, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE) has said.

Referring to Iran’s particular position on the world’s biodiversity map, the intersection of three biogeographical regions and the two global biodiversity hotspots, Mohammad-Reza Ashrafzadeh highlighted the need to implement comprehensive and sustainable policies to protect these species, IRIB reported.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of the National Day of Genetic and Biological Reserves which has been observed every year on April 4 since its declaration in the Iranian calendar year in 1393 (March 2014–March 2015).

“According to the latest scientific reports, over 37,500 animal species, and 8,000 plant species live in the country showcasing its high biodiversity. However, 154 vertebrate species are on the red list of the

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), indicating they are critically in danger of extinction, mainly due to climate change, pollution, habitat destruction, and invasive species,” the official noted.

Hence, the Department of Environment has put measures such as establishing gene banks, creating a biodiversity atlas, preparing a genetic map of endangered species, and implementing restoration and conservation programs on its agenda, he added.

Protecting genetic reserves is a national and global responsibility that requires the collaboration of the government, scientific institutions, the private sector, and the public, the official stressed.

