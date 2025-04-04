Aydin Aghdashloo’s new sculptures on display in Tehran

TEHRAN-A solo exhibition featuring works from various periods of Aydin Aghdashloo’s career, including paintings, sculptures, and other creations, is currently on display at B Gallery in Tehran after a decade.

Curated by Takin Aghdashloo, the exhibition presents 17 of Aghdashloo’s works, including seven paintings and seven print artworks from different stages of his artistic journey. However, the highlight of the exhibition is three sculptures by the artist, shown to the public for the first time, Mehr reported.

The sculpture collection includes three bronze pieces titled “Snow,” “Apocalypse,” and “Identity,” each drawing from Aghdashloo’s well-known visual world.

In this collection, he reinterprets familiar motifs from his paintings. These sculptural works were created in collaboration with Art Mart and the Aghdashloo Foundation.

The presented sculptures align with Aghdashloo’s unique postmodern perspective, offering his intricate visual language in a new form. Through these pieces, he extends his thoughts on rationality, identity, and human dignity, adding new dimensions to his artistic philosophy.

Aydin Aghdashloo is one of Iran’s prominent modern and contemporary painters, renowned for his precise and masterful painting techniques. His extensive body of work reflects deep influences from Iran’s political and cultural landscape while engaging with global artistic and philosophical discourse.

His art draws inspiration from diverse classical sources, from European Renaissance masterpieces to Persian miniature paintings and Islamic pottery. Through these influences, Aghdashloo presents a critical reflection on themes such as tyranny, cultural decay, and the destruction of human dignity and beauty.

The exhibition of Aghdashloo’s artworks is held simultaneously with the unveiling of his first international monograph published by the Italian publishing firm Skira.

Iranian painter, graphic artist, writer, and film critic Aydin Aghdashloo, 84, is known for his portraits, drawing on classical Italian and Persian imagery.

The book offers a comprehensive review of six decades of Aghdashloo’s continuous artistic work. Edited by Marco Menguzzo and Takin Aghdashloo, the 304-page monograph is published in English and includes essays by David Anfam, Michel Dewilde, Marco Meneguzzo, and Zahra Faridani.

Additionally, it features a collection of twelve previous essays on Aghdashloo, written by notable figures such as Abbas Kiarostami, Dariush Shayegan, and Bahram Beyzai.

Aydin Aghdashloo has held very few solo exhibitions throughout his career. His last exhibition took place in 2014, and now, after a decade, his works are once again on public display.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until April 10 at B Gallery, located at the Agora Building, No. 26, Eastern Tavakoli Alley, Ajudaniye and Aghdasiyeh Intersection.

