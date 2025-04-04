Protests across the MENA region in support of Gaza

Demonstrations were held in support of Palestinians in Gaza across the Middle East and North Africa on Friday.

In Baghdad, Iraq, a unified central Friday prayer were held under the title “Rafah is being wiped out” in the al-Khadhraa neighborhood of the city, after which a protest was followed, according to Al Jazeera.

In Taiz, Yemen, the weekly gathering in the city’s Freedom Square after Friday prayers was expected to include slogans in solidarity with Gaza residents and condemnation of Israeli bombings and its breach of the ceasefire agreement.

In Algiers, Algeria, the Movement of Society for Peace organized a solidarity stand in front of its central headquarters to condemn the recent Israeli aggression against Gaza.

In Rabat, Morocco, a solidarity protest with Gaza also took place on Friday.

In Jordan, citizens, some dressed as Hamas members, gathered to protest against the war against Hamas on Friday in Amman, Reuters images revealed.

Some signs held at the protest read in Arabic, “Enough killing…Enough silence and inaction. The occupation continues its massacre with American support.”