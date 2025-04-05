Iran, Japan share spoils at SAT Women's Futsal Championship 2025

TEHRAN – Iran and Japan shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025 on Saturday.

Team Melli are scheduled to play Uzbekistan and Thailand on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The competition takes place from April 5 to 7 at Terminal Hall, Terminal 21 Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Iranian football team prepare for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025, which will be held in Hohhot, China, from May 7 to 18.