Iran defeat Uzbekistan in 2025 SAT Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Uzbekistan 5-0 in the SAT Futsal Championship Thailand 2025 on Sunday.

Mahtab Banaei scored two goals as well as goals from Elham Anafcheh, Nasimeh Gholami and Fereshteh Khosravi.

Team Melli are scheduled to play Thailand Monday.

The competition takes place from April 5 to 7 at Terminal Hall, Terminal 21 Korat in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The Iranian football team prepare for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025, which will be held in Hohhot, China, from May 7 to 18.