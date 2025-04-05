Lebanese president meets US envoy to discuss southern Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed the latest developments in southern Lebanon during his meeting on Saturday with Deputy US Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus.

According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, the two discussed issues related to southern Lebanon, the international monitoring committee working to ensure the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah does not return to all-out war, the Israeli withdrawal from the country and the situation in the south.

Aoun and Ortagus also discussed the situation on the Lebanese-Syrian border.