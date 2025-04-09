Geagea is standing against Aoun and Salam

BEIRUT — Despite having four ministers in the Lebanese cabinet, Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea is waging a “battle” against President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to secure major gains ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections and to avoid being treated as a non-partisan party in any domestic or regional settlement.

We recall that Geagea believed he deserved the post of president not only because of his far-right Christian popular base but also because he had complied with the Western-Arab guardianship over Lebanon.

Geagea preferred someone as president who shared his anti-Hezbollah vision, such as Fouad Makhzoumi or Ashraf Rifi to form the government.

Obviously, Geagea succeeded in alienating his Christian opponents, particularly the Free Patriotic and the Marada movements, as he has maintained key portfolios, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, believing this would help him finally undermine the Shiite communities, Hezbollah, and Amal.

This was his major hope during the September-November U.S.-backed Israeli aggression against Lebanon; however, the consensus that resulted in the election of Aoun and Salam undermined his scheme.

In parallel, Geagea’s team repeatedly declared its readiness to engage in an open confrontation with Hezbollah.

This is evident in the provocative positions of Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji.

In a clear violation of his duties as foreign minister, he continues to justify the Israeli attacks and condemn the resistance movement in a clear violation of his mission as foreign minister. He is acting as the Lebanese Forces spokesman.

During his recent visit to Riyadh, Prime Minister Salam was informed of the need to contain Geagea.

For her part, Trump’s envoy, Morgan Ortagus, during her recent visit to Beirut, informed Geagea that direct negotiations with Israel and the disarmament of Hezbollah were not currently priorities for Salam and Aoun.

Geagea also felt restrained after he was informed by the Americans and Saudis that the task of disarming Hezbollah was not possible under Lebanon’s status quo.

Besides, what thwarts Geagea’s plan is for the ministerial team to work with Nawaf Salam as they hail from different sociocultural backgrounds.

National interests are not important for the Lebanese Forces. It also prefers the abandonment of the welfare state in favor of privatization.

Geagea also fears the popular and ecclesiastical momentum that led to Aoun’s presidency. He is also fearful of the support that the president enjoys from the Americans and Saudis, as well as the “alliance of necessity” and some Muslim forces and figures.

What highlights Geagea’s undeniable concerns is Ortagus’ meeting with him at his headquarters that coincided with the “summoning” of Rajji to the residence of U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson to confirm that the Lebanese Forces are key in confronting Hezbollah.