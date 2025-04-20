Aoun says sensitive issues in Lebanon should be handled carefully

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun says he will not be rushed to disarm Hezbollah under unfavorable circumstances as the Israeli military continues to launch deadly air strikes on the country in violation of a November ceasefire, Al Jazeera reported.

In comments to reporters after a meeting with a Maronite patriarch to mark Easter on Sunday, the former army chief said he considers disarming the group a “sensitive, delicate issue” that must be handled with consideration to preserve national peace.

“Any controversial domestic issue in Lebanon can only be approached through conciliatory, nonconfrontational dialogue and communication. If not, we will lead Lebanon to ruin,” Aoun said.

The Trump administration has been applying sustained pressure on Beirut to push for the disarmament of Hezbollah, leading to Aoun announcing last week that he hopes to complete the process by the end of 2025 – the first time a senior official has set any deadline.