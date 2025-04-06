Agricultural exports jump 35% in 11 months despite regulatory hurdles

TEHRAN – Iran’s agricultural exports grew 35 percent in value over the first 11 months of the Iranian year 1403 (March 2024–February 2025), reaching $7.57 billion, according to Ruhollah Latifi, spokesperson for the Trade Development Commission of the House of Industry, Mine and Trade.

Latifi said Iran exported 9.4 million tons of livestock, agricultural, crop, and food products during this period to various global destinations. He noted that 90 percent of the total export volume and 77 percent of its value were directed to the country’s 15 neighboring markets.

Despite high-quality products and strong foreign demand, Latifi acknowledged that Iran’s agricultural and food exports continue to face logistical and regulatory barriers. In response, the Ministry of Agriculture is preparing new measures to streamline export procedures and reduce red tape. Among the upcoming steps are the official registration of orchards and formal contracts between farmers and exporters—initiatives aimed at increasing traceability and improving compliance with international standards.

Iran is one of the leading producers of pistachios, saffron, dates, and various fruits and nuts, with many of these products finding buyers in regional and international markets. Major destinations for Iran's agricultural exports include Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, and India. In recent years, Iran has expanded its market access in Central Asia and Eastern Europe, as well as in Southeast Asia through new trade agreements and participation in international food expos.

Diverse climatic conditions across Iran’s vast territory enable year-round cultivation, which gives the country a comparative advantage in producing a wide range of fresh and processed agricultural goods. However, challenges such as water scarcity, outdated irrigation systems, and transportation inefficiencies continue to hinder the sector's full export potential.

Under Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan, the government aims to increase agricultural exports by 20 to 25 percent by the end of the program. To achieve this, authorities are focusing on promoting knowledge-based agribusinesses, enhancing cold-chain logistics, improving packaging standards, and negotiating phytosanitary agreements with key trade partners.

