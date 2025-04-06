Pezeshkian praises Iran’s NPC for winning Women’s Day Recognition Award

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian praised Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) for winning the 2025 International Women’s Day Recognition Award.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced the three exceptional winners of the 2025 awards in early March: Penny Briscoe CBE from ParalympicsGB (Leadership), Paralympian Zakia Khudadadi (Emerging Leadership), and the NPC of Iran (IPC Member), which were recognized for their outstanding contributions in advance of International Women’s Day.

Commenting on the NPC Iran's recognition in the Membership category, Ghafour Karegari, President of NPC Iran, said, “NPC Iran not only believes in gender equality but also provides enhanced privileges, services, and support specifically tailored for women with disabilities. Through this vision and diligent oversight of its implementation, it has created a supportive and empowering environment for women with disabilities.”

In a letter to Karegari, Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude for the committee’s efforts and hard work, congratulating them on this significant honor and wishing the National Paralympic Committee continued success in upcoming events.