Audiobook of “The Ten Basic Principles of Good Parenting” available for Persian listeners

TEHRAN- An audiobook of the Persian edition of Laurence Steinberg’s “The Ten Basic Principles of Good Parenting” has been released by Avaye Chirok, a major Iranian institute that produces audiobooks.

Translated by Noushin Dianati, the book has been narrated by Bahman Vakhshour and Leyla Bahari.

The Persian translation of the book was published by Goosheh Publications in 2012.

In "The Ten Basic Principles of Good Parenting," Laurence Steinberg synthesizes years of research to present a practical guide for parents navigating the complexities of raising happy and healthy children. This authoritative book offers essential insights applicable to all families, regardless of their backgrounds, serving as a roadmap from infancy through adolescence.

Steinberg asserts that effective parenting principles are straightforward and universally relevant. Each of the ten principles is clearly explained, supported by anecdotes and real-life examples. For instance, he highlights the notion that "What You Do Matters," emphasizing that parents significantly influence their children's development beyond genetics. Other principles include "Establish Rules and Limits," where he discusses the importance of providing structure and addressing rule-based conflicts, and "Help Foster Your Child's Independence," which encourages parents to guide their children in decision-making rather than dictating choices.

With a tone that is both warm and authoritative, Steinberg's book serves as an intelligent manual for parents aiming to cultivate a positive environment for their children, while also enhancing their own parenting confidence. He recognizes the roles of peers and media but emphasizes that parental influence is paramount.

Throughout the book, Steinberg offers practical strategies for common parenting challenges. He likens parenting to building a boat—while the construction is rewarding, witnessing its launch is equally fulfilling. His call for active, respectful involvement from parents underscores the creation of an emotionally healthy atmosphere for children.

Filled with significant messages about the responsibilities and rewards of parenting, "The Ten Basic Principles of Good Parenting" is a vital resource for both new and experienced parents, reinforcing that nothing is more crucial for a child's healthy development than loving, guiding, and respectful parents.

SAB/