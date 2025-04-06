Iranian shorts to go on screen at Bulgarian festival 

TEHRAN- Two Iranian short films are scheduled to go on screen at the 22nd edition of In the Palace International Short Film Festival in Pernik, Bulgaria.

“Under the Shady Oak” directed by Hossein Allahyari and “Holy Heavêness”, co-directed by Farnoush Abedi Renani and Negah Khezre Fardyardad, will compete in different sections of the festival, which will take place from June 28 to July 5.

"Under the Shady Oak" is a historical film set against the backdrop of harsh mountainous conditions. The story follows the journey of a nomadic tribe among the Lor people, exploring their culture, challenges, and resilience in a rugged landscape. Through its compelling narrative, the film delves into the lives of the characters, highlighting their struggles and traditions within a rich historical context.

"Holy Heavêness" explores the emotional impact of losing loved ones, depicting the unbearable lightness that accompanies such grief. The narrative delves into the deep, lingering wounds caused by loss, illustrating how they can corrode one's spirit much like leprosy. The weight of sorrow can become so immense that it drives one to seek renewal or rebirth as a means of escape from the pain. The story captures the struggle to cope with loss while hinting at the possibility of transformation and healing in the face of overwhelming grief.

Founded in 2003, the In the Palace International Short Film Festival is a premier event dedicated to short films, new media, and digital arts. Initially established as a competitive platform for student filmmakers, the festival has evolved into a respected venue that showcases the work of both emerging artists and seasoned professionals. It stands out as Bulgaria's only festival focused specifically on this segment of contemporary culture and is one of the oldest short film forums in the Balkans.

The festival is recognized as a qualifying festival for prestigious awards, including the Goya Awards, the Student Academy Awards, and the Academy Awards (Oscar) for short films in categories such as Best Animation, Best Fiction, Best Documentary, and Best National Film. It is also a member of the international network known as the Short Film Conference, which supports the short film sector.

In addition to its focus on short films and digital arts, In the Palace International Short Film Festival also features competitive programs for feature films and film series, further enriching its offerings to a diverse audience.

Photo: A scene from “Under the Shady Oak” by Iranian director Hossein Allahyari

