Israel deports two British MPs amid backlash over killings of Gaza medics

Israel has detained and deported two British members of parliament, refusing them entry as part of a parliamentary delegation, according to the United Kingdom foreign secretary, David Lammy.

Labour MPs Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed flew from London to Israel on Saturday and were rejected because they were suspected of plans to “document the activities of security forces and spread anti-Israel hatred”, Sky News reported, citing a statement from the Israeli immigration ministry.

Lammy said in a statement that Israel’s actions were “counterproductive, and deeply concerning”, Al Jazeera reported.

“I have made clear to my counterparts in the Israeli government that this is no way to treat British parliamentarians, and we have been in contact with both MPs tonight to offer our support,” he said.

“The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza,” Lammy added.

Yang and Mohamed said in a joint statement they were “astounded” by the decision.

“We’re astounded at the unprecedented step taken by the Israeli authorities to refuse British MPs entry on our trip to visit the occupied West Bank,” they wrote on X.

“It is vital that parliamentarians are able to witness first-hand the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

They added: “We are two, out of scores of MPs, who have spoken out in parliament in recent months on the Israel-Palestine conflict and the importance of complying with international humanitarian law.

“Parliamentarians should feel free to speak truthfully in the House of Commons, without fear of being targeted.”

Last year, Israel declared United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “undesirable”, prohibiting him from entering the country. Two members of the European Parliament were also denied entry in February.

