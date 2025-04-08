Three Iranian films attending 52nd Athens International Film and Video Festival

TEHRAN-Three films from Iran are present at the 52nd Athens International Film and Video Festival (AIFVF), underway in Athens, Ohio, the United States.

The animation “In the Shadow of the Cypress” directed by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, the narrative film “Sheep” by Hadi Babaeifar, and the experimental film “Razeh Del” by Maryam Tafakory are the three Iranian works participating in the event, IRNA reported.

“In the Shadow of the Cypress” won the 2025 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards last month.

The animation depicts a former captain, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, who lives with his daughter in a humble house located by the sea. Together, they live an isolated life and have to confront the challenges of a harsh life.

One morning, their lives change forever when an unforeseen event occurs. Whether this event proves to be a newfound source of hope or an additional burden remains to be seen.

“Sheep” shows a little girl who lives with her mother in Tehran. Discovering that the sheep in her neighbors’ backyard are being sacrificed in a traditional ritual, she decides to save as many sheep as she can.

“Razeh Del” is a joint production of Iran, Italy, and the UK. It is about two girls who sent a letter to the first-ever women's newspaper in Iran, titled “Zan,” in 1998. While they waited to get published, they considered making an impossible film.

Founded in 1973, the AIFVF has been presenting the best in international film in Athens, Ohio, for 52 years. It is known globally as a festival that supports cinema from underground and marginalized populations. It is a champion of justice and provides a voice for underrepresented artists and viewpoints on a global level.

For over five decades, the AIFVF has embraced experimental, animated, narrative, and documentary, short-form and feature-length films from every corner of the globe, offering filmmakers a stellar platform for public exposure and an environment that values artistry above marquee names and industry relationships. The festival is recognized by the Academy® of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as a qualifying festival in the short narrative and short animation categories.

Launched on April 7, this year’s edition of the festival will conclude on April 13, awarding the winners of various sections.

SS/SAB

