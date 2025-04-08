Resistance Journalism course to be held in Tehran 

TEHRAN- A course on Resistance Journalism will be held in Tehran in May to explore the role of colonialism in altering the borders of West Asia following World War I.

The program aims to enhance participants' analytical skills regarding regional developments, understand the colonial influences on border changes in West Asia, delve into the strategic depth of the Zionist regime and its challenges, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

Organized by the Media Headquarters of the Revolution Front, the course will cover the fundamentals and principles of media activism in regional conflict.

