Iran drawn in tough group for 2025 Asian Women’s Junior Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran have been placed in a challenging group for the 18th AHF Asian Women’s Junior Handball Championship.

The tournament will be held from Aug. 20 to 29 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

This championship also serves as a qualifying event for the 25th IHF Women’s Junior (U20) Handball World Championship, set to take place in 2026.

The draw ceremony was conducted on Tuesday at the Republican Training Center for Olympic and Paralympic Sports in Tashkent.

Draw Results: