Iranian, Turkmen officials discuss Caspian Sea issues

TEHRAN – The Iranian deputy foreign minister for the Caspian Sea affairs, Alireza Jahangiri, and the special representative of Turkmenistan on Caspian Sea issues, Murad Atajanov, have met in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, to discuss the issues on the Caspian Sea.

The meeting focused on the determination of the maritime borderline, the delimitation of fishing zones, the drawing of the baseline, the delimitation of the seabed and subsoil of the Caspian Sea, and related documents, Mehr news agency reported.

The officials also discussed environmental challenges and decreasing water levels in the Caspian Sea.

Pezeshkian: Iran committed to expanding ties with Turkmenistan

During a meeting on February 12 with Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to fostering strong ties with its neighbors, emphasizing the importance of good neighborly relations as a cornerstone of the country’s foreign policy.

He highlighted Iran’s dedication to expanding its partnerships with regional countries, particularly with Turkmenistan, a long-standing ally with deep cultural and historical connections to Iran.

A key focus of the discussions was the upcoming summit of Caspian Sea littoral states, set to take place in Tehran. Pezeshkian emphasized Iran’s commitment to fostering regional stability and cooperation. “Iran seeks to expand its relations with Caspian Sea states based on peace, friendship, and good neighborliness. This approach will be central to our discussions at the upcoming summit, where we will work toward practical solutions for strengthening regional partnerships,” he stated.

Foreign Minister Meredov, while delivering warm greetings from Turkmenistan’s leadership, praised the progress made in Iranian-Turkmen relations and called for further expansion of economic ties. He pointed to existing agreements and joint projects between Iranian and Turkmen companies, particularly in transportation and energy, as key areas for growth.

“Relations between our two nations hold great importance for the government of Turkmenistan,” he stated. “We are eager to strengthen our cooperation in all fields.”

The minister invited President Pezeshkian to participate in the upcoming International Peace and Trust Conference in Turkmenistan. In return, he announced that Turkmenistan would send a high-ranking delegation to attend the Caspian Sea summit in Tehran.

In August 2024, the Iranian ambassador to Turkmenistan participated in the scientific-practical international conference titled ‘Caspian Sea –Cooperation for Sustainable Development’ which was held in the national tourism zone of Awaza, Turkmenistan on August 12, marking the Caspian Sea Day.

A wide range of issues on boosting cooperation among littoral countries, and establishing sustainable development were reviewed and discussed by participants.

Delivering a speech at the conference, Ali-Mojtaba Rouzbahani, stated that the Caspian Sea is a common heritage as well as a point of connection for the littoral states. It is a source of blessings for more than 270 million people.

The Caspian Sea region is a strategic region connecting the North-South and East-West corridors. It is the duty of the coastal regions to protect the Caspian for future generations.

Adhering to agreed environmental standards and considering the potential cross-border environmental impacts should be given more attention when implementing national and trans-regional plans, he stressed.

