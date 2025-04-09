“It's On Me” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of Canadian psychotherapist Sara Kuburic’s book “It's On Me: Accept Hard Truths, Discover Your Self, and Change Your Life” has recently been published by Milkan Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Hamideh Arabnejad.

In her insightful book, “It's on Me: Accept Hard Truths, Discover Your Self, and Change Your Life,” Kuburic, an existential psychotherapist and popular Millennial Therapist, explores the profound issue of self-loss—an often-unrecognized suffering that leaves many feelings disconnected from their true selves.

Drawing from her experiences as a USA Today columnist, Kuburic addresses the pervasive feelings of loneliness, unfulfillment, and entrapment that so many individuals experience in their daily lives. She identifies these feelings as stemming from unhealthy patterns, toxic relationships, and misguided attempts to achieve happiness.

Kuburic emphasizes that the path to rediscovering oneself does not lie in relentless pursuit or external validation, but rather in taking full responsibility for one's choices and actions.

She advocates for a mindful approach that involves slowing down, cutting through societal expectations, and embracing the essence of who we are. By confronting her readers with the question, “Who am I?” she empowers them to engage deeply with their own identities.

The author introduces the concept of “self-loss,” which becomes evident when individuals feel overwhelmed by the roles they play or simply going through the motions of life rather than truly living. Through a combination of self-reflection and acceptance, Kuburic provides practical strategies for overcoming this self-loss.

She offers tools that have helped her clients regain their sense of self, encouraging readers to experience emotions without being dominated by them, cultivate a healthy relationship with their bodies, and establish loving boundaries that nurture both self-identity and relationships.

Kuburic advises readers to clear their physical and mental spaces to make room for their authentic selves and discover meaning and purpose in a world that often seems devoid of them. “I’m the Problem, It’s Me” is both eye-opening and inspiring, revealing that individuals do not need to continue “sleepwalking” through lives filled with dissatisfaction.

Instead, Kuburic’s guidance helps readers awaken to their most authentic and vibrant selves, leading to a life that is not only more fulfilling but also meaningful. By embracing the hard truths and taking ownership of one’s life, Kuburic shows how transformative change is not just possible but within everyone’s reach.

