“With Al-Aqsa Storm: From Beginning to Final Victory” photo exhibition opens in Tehran 

TEHRAN- The photo exhibition titled “With Al-Aqsa Storm: From Beginning to Final Victory” was officially opened in Gallery No. 1 of the Iran Photographers House in Tehran on Tuesday.

The exhibition features a collection of images captured by diverse media photographers who have been covering events in occupied Palestine since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

Organized by the Iran Photographers House, affiliated with the Art Bureau, the exhibition has been launched in honor of Revolutionary Art Week, which commenced on Wednesday.

Showcasing 471 images captured by international photographers for news agencies such as Reuters, AP, Al-Jazeera, and Anadolu, the exhibition marks 15 months of resistance since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Storm operations.

A total of 486 photographs are on display in two sizes, 16 by 21 centimeters and 100 by 150 centimeters, documenting the Al-Aqsa Storm operations from their inception.

This exhibition will be open for public viewing until May 12.

Israel occupied Gaza in 1967 and in 2005 they dismantled their settlement. However, since 2007, Israel has placed Gaza under a land, sea, and air blockade making it the largest open-air prison.

On October 7, 2023 Palestinian resistance fighters initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, launching a coordinated assault against the positions of the Israeli regime from the Gaza Strip. This operation marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, characterized by a series of attacks targeting military installations and settlements within the occupied territories.

The operation was described by its organizers as a response to the escalating violence against Palestinians and the dire conditions in Gaza, exacerbated by ongoing blockades and restrictions.

The Israeli regime swiftly retaliated with airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of over 45,000 individuals, including more than 17,000 children so far. Additionally, over 109,000 Palestinians have sustained injuries, and nearly two million have been displaced from their homes. The ongoing violence has led to a humanitarian crisis, exacerbating the suffering of civilians in the region.

SAB/



