ECO member states advance regional sustainable tourism standards for accommodation facilities

TEHRAN - Member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) came together virtually for the 6th Meeting of the ECO Working Group on Tourism Standardization (WGTS), focusing on finalizing a comprehensive set of sustainable tourism criteria for accommodation facilities across the region.

The meeting marked a pivotal step in advancing a unified approach to sustainability in the tourism sector among ECO countries, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

Tourism officials and representatives from eight member states — Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan — participated in the session. The key outcome of the meeting was a near-final draft of the ECO Sustainable Tourism Common Criteria for Accommodation Facilities, which aims to guide environmentally responsible practices in the hospitality industry across the ECO region.

Discussions centered on the operational framework of the proposed criteria, particularly on the procedures for application, certification, and post-certification monitoring of tourism establishments. Delegates also reviewed eligibility requirements, implementation strategies, and the scope of the standards, which are intended to serve as a regional benchmark for sustainable tourism development.

One of the central topics of debate was whether the adoption of these criteria should be mandatory or voluntary. Experts at the session leaned toward a voluntary model, stressing the importance of a robust and credible verification mechanism to assess applications and ensure transparency and consistency in the certification process.

“This initiative represents a significant milestone in regional cooperation for sustainable tourism,” noted one of the attending experts. “It provides a shared framework that respects national contexts while encouraging hotels and accommodations to commit to higher environmental and social standards.”

The finalized document is expected to be presented for further deliberation and potential adoption during the upcoming 8th Meeting of the High-Level Expert Group on Tourism. That session will precede the 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism, scheduled to take place on April 25, 2025, in Erzurum, Türkiye.

If adopted, the criteria will mark the first harmonized regional standard for sustainability in tourism accommodation within the ECO framework, offering a significant step forward in fostering eco-conscious development in one of the region’s most vital economic sectors.

