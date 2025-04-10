Iranian animations to compete in Annecy festival

TEHRAN-Two short animated movies from Iran will take part in the 49th Annecy International Animation Film Festival, set to be held from June 8 to 14 in Annecy, France.

“Thank You Dr. Farsi” directed by Samaneh Shojaei and “By the Way” directed and produced by Mahboobeh Kalaee and Ali Fotoohi are the Iranian participants in the festival, IRNA reported.

A production of the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), “Thank You Dr. Farsi” will be shown in the Official Section of the festival.

In the 8-minute animation, we join Mino on her 27th birthday, and through her eyes, we observe her friend’s mental illnesses and disorders.

Selected to be screened in the Perspectives section, “By the Way” is a 6-minute film that depicts Majid, who falls in love with a girl. However, it is neither the time nor the place for such love!

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival was created in 1960 and takes place at the beginning of June in the town of Annecy, France. Initially occurring every two years, the festival became an annual event in 1998. It is one of the four international animated film festivals sponsored by the International Animated Film Association (ASIFA).

The festival is a competition between animated films of various techniques (traditional, cut-outs, claymation, CGI, etc.) classified in various categories, including feature films, short films, films produced for television and advertising, student films, and films made for the internet.

Throughout the festival, in addition to the competing films projected in various cinemas of the city, an open-air night projection is organized on Pâquier, in the center of the town, amongst the lake and with the mountains. According to the topic of the festival, classic or recent films are projected onto the giant screen.

SS/

