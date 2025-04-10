Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform “Color Whirl” at Vahdat Hall

TEHRAN-Tehran Symphony Orchestra (TSO) will perform its first concert in spring at Vahdat Hall in Tehran on April 16.

Nasir Heydarian will conduct the concert titled “Color Whirl,” in which the orchestra is to perform pieces by renowned 19th and 20th century composers, ILNA reported.

The repertoire will include pieces by the French composer and organist Gabriel Fauré, the Austrian composer of light music Johann Strauss, Hungarian composer and pianist Béla Bartók, and Russian composer Mikhail Glinka, among others.

Born in Tehran, Nasir Heydarian studied orchestral conducting at the University of Music and Performing Arts Graz in Austria. He has an extensive career, having collaborated as a conductor with the Graz Opera, Basel Symphony Orchestra, Zurich Opera, Bonn Opera, Beethoven Hall Orchestra in Bonn, Munich Chamber Orchestra, Venezuela Youth Orchestra, World Youth Orchestra, and many other ensembles.

Heydarian previously worked as a trombonist with the Tehran Symphony Orchestra. He was selected as the conductor of the TSO in August 2022.

The Tehran Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1933, is Iran's oldest and largest symphony orchestra. It was founded as the Municipality Symphony Orchestra by Gholamhossein Minbashian, before entering its modern form under Parviz Mahmoud in 1946.

In the years that followed, conductors such as Rubik (Ruben) Gregorian, Morteza Hannaneh, Haymo Taeuber, Heshmat Sanjari, Farhad Meshkat, and Fereydoun Nasseri took over as the conductors of the orchestra.

Performing pieces by acclaimed Iranian and international composers, the TSO held 22 concerts last year at Vahdat Hall.

SS/

