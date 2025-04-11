Akbar Etemad, Iran’s first nuclear chief, passes away at 95

TEHRAN – Akbar Etemad, a prominent figure in Iran's nuclear history and the first head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, has passed away at the age of 95.

His death marks the end of an era for a man often referred to as the "father of nuclear technology in Iran."

Etemad's journey began with his studies in electrical engineering at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland, where he later earned his doctorate. His expertise led him to work at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology's Atomic Research Center, where he conducted significant research that would shape his future contributions to Iran's nuclear program.

In 1965, Etemad returned to Iran and was appointed as a technical advisor for a nuclear reactor research project. By 1966, he had established the Atomic Energy Office within the Organization for Planning and Budget and was named its manager. His vision culminated in 1974 when he became the first president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), a position he held until the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Throughout his career, Etemad was a staunch advocate for Iran's right to access nuclear energy, emphasizing its necessity for the country's development. He voiced concerns about Western powers' intentions and the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency, consistently calling for a principled approach to Iran's peaceful nuclear activities.

Etemad spent his final years in France, where he passed away. The former head of the AEOI, Ali Akbar Salehi, issued a message on Friday, offering condolences over his demise. “Dr. Etemad, with his foresight, sincerity, and unparalleled honesty, laid such a strong foundation in the nuclear industry and technology that now our beloved country, Iran, proudly and powerfully advances this invaluable legacy,” Salehi wrote.