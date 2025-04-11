Israel’s limitless evil acts: From occupation and genocide to open lies

TEHRAN - Israel is not only an occupier, racist, and criminal regime but also a regime that feels no shame in telling open lies.

When it was announced in late March that 15 paramedics had gone missing in the southern city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation army kept the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the UN in the dark.

Occupation forces had killed paramedics that included eight Red Crescent staff, six members of the Gaza civil defense agency, and one employee of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The regime’s forces had shot dead paramedics in an execution-style and buried them in a mass grave in the Tal al-Sultan area of Rafah city. They had even crushed the ambulances under the sand to cover up the scene of the war crime.

Autopsies revealed that they had been shot in the chest and head while the hands were tied.

To find a pretext for the evil act, Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, an Israeli military spokesman, claimed several vehicles “were identified advancing suspiciously” without headlights or emergency signals toward Israeli troops, prompting them to shoot. Earlier, Shoshani had claimed that nine of those killed were Palestinian “terrorists”.

However, a video discovered on the cellphone of one of the murdered paramedics shows that the ambulances and fire truck that they were traveling in were clearly marked and had their emergency signal lights on.

After the release of the nearly seven-minute recording by the cellphone was presented to the UN Security Council and Israel’s false narration of the intentional killing was laid bare, Israel claimed that its soldiers had made a “mistake”.

But one should be an idiot to accept such open lies from Israel.

It is not the first time that Israel has intentionally killed medical workers. During its 18 months of barbarity in Gaza, Israel has carried out attacks that have killed hundreds of medical workers and the staff of NGOs and UN organizations, including foreign nationals working in Gaza.

Seven members of World Central Kitchen were killed in an attack on their clearly marked vehicles on April 1, 2024. At the time, Israel again claimed the strike was a “grave mistake” and that it did not intend to harm the WCK workers.

Israel feels no limit in committing any evil act or behavior. It is just because it enjoys impunity. It has never been held accountable for its atrocities since its creation in 1948. The West, particularly the United States, has provided the most lethal weapons to it, and Washington has vetoed 49 resolutions against Israel at the UN Security Council.

Most probably, a small percentage of the people around the world were not aware of the cruel nature of the Zionist regime until it began attacks on the Gaza Strip following attacks on southern Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Now, unbiased and honest people in the world and even certain Western politicians have realized that Israel is a genocidal regime in the true sense of the word.

They did not know that Israel does not even spare attacks on hospitals, patients, and rescue workers, and cuts food, water, and medicine to 2.3 million population.

The West should be ashamed of itself

Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, Germany has emerged as the strongest supporter and arms supplier to Israel after the United States. Now, Germany has called for an urgent investigation into the killings of paramedics.

“There are very significant questions about the actions of the Israeli army now,” German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner said.

However, Germany and some other Western countries should be ashamed of themselves for their unwavering support for Israel. Surprisingly, even German philosopher Jürgen Habermas defended Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

The West’s blind support for Israel is a blow to Western civilization. In fact, Western civilization is collapsing. For long years, the West has been claiming support for human rights and the right for freedom of speech. However, students and professors who have expressed dismay over Israel’s war crimes in Gaza face dismissal and arrest and are accused of anti-Semitism.

