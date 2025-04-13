Iranian delegation visits Afghanistan to advance Khaf-Herat railway, boost transit and trade

TEHRAN – A high-level Iranian delegation has traveled to Afghanistan to explore avenues for expanding bilateral transport infrastructure, with a key focus on developing the Khaf-Herat railway line and addressing transit challenges between the two neighbors.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the delegation—comprised of senior officials from the ministry, the Foreign Ministry’s Economic Affairs Department, and the South Khorasan provincial government—is in Afghanistan to assess transit potential, promote economic cooperation, and facilitate private sector engagement in reconstruction and housing projects.

A central item on the agenda is the further development of the Khaf-Herat railway line and the Maahi Rud–Farah route. The railway, a key regional corridor connecting eastern Iran to western Afghanistan, has long been seen as a vital link for regional trade and Afghanistan’s access to free waters.

Seyyed Abdollah Arjaei, Iran’s Deputy Transport Minister for Planning and Resource Management, stated that the government has set a target of increasing national transit volume to 40 million tons annually. “This goal cannot be realized without strengthening ties with neighboring countries and completing east-west and north-south corridors,” he said.

Arjaei emphasized that Afghanistan’s strategic need for access to European markets and open seas creates an opportunity for Iran to boost its transit revenues and position itself as a regional trade hub.

The delegation also explored opportunities for Iranian private firms to engage in Afghanistan’s post-conflict reconstruction. Discussions were held on facilitating the export of construction materials, transferring technical expertise, and involving Iranian companies in residential housing projects across Afghanistan.

Arjaei noted that Iran aims to create a favorable environment for Iranian private companies to participate in Afghanistan’s rebuilding efforts, especially in transport infrastructure and housing.

The visit comes amid broader regional efforts to strengthen economic integration and reduce Afghanistan’s trade dependence on limited border crossings. The full operation of the Khaf-Herat railway could play a transformative role in connecting Afghanistan to global markets via Iran’s Chabahar and Bandar Abbas ports.

