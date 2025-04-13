Israel strikes Gaza City’s last hospital

Two Israeli missiles hit a building inside a main Gaza hospital on Sunday, destroying the emergency and reception department and damaging other structures, medics said.

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said the air strike at the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital had destroyed part of the last functioning hospital in Gaza City.

Health officials had moved patients from the building after one person said he received a call from someone who identified himself with the Israeli military shortly before the attack took place.

One patient died during the evacuation because medical staff were unable to provide urgent care, the Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military was looking into the report, a spokesperson said.

Images circulating on social media, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed dozens of people leaving the premises, with some appearing to be dragging sick relatives on hospital beds.

Hospital director Dr Fadel Naim said they were warned of the attack beforehand. In a post on social media site X, he wrote that the emergency room, pharmacy and surrounding buildings were severely damaged, impacting more than 100 patients and dozens of medical staff.

The ministry said the strike destroyed the ward for outpatients and laboratories and damaged the emergency ward.

The Hamas media office condemned the attack and said in a statement that Israel was deliberately destroying Gaza’s healthcare system.

Israeli forces have carried out numerous raids in medical facilities in the enclave.

The strikes came hours after Israel’s war minister said military activity would rapidly expand across Gaza.

Israel announced on Saturday the completion of the Morag corridor, cutting off the southern city of Rafah from the rest of Gaza, with the invading army saying it would soon expand “vigorously” in most of the small coastal territory.

Israeli authorities have vowed to pressure Hamas to release the remaining 59 hostages, 24 believed to be alive, and accept proposed new ceasefire terms.

Separate strikes in the enclave on Sunday killed the head of a police station in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the enclave, Hamas media reported.

At least eight more people, including a woman, were killed further north, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said. There was no immediate Israeli comment on those reports.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive in Gaza since October 2023. Much of Gaza is in ruins and most of its population has been displaced.