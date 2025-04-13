Israelis bomb critical Gaza hospital

TEHRAN – Israeli military bombs a hospital in Gaza, marking another war crime in the ongoing assault on the besieged territory.

Warplanes launched an attack on al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, striking the emergency building with two missiles.

The assault caused severe damage to several key sections of the hospital, including the reception area, laboratory, and pharmacy.

Footage from the scene showed the chaotic evacuation of wounded patients following a second alert issued after the missile strike.

Images circulating on social media also showed traumatized Palestinians fleeing the hospital. Some were seen dragging sick or injured relatives on hospital beds.

Reports indicate that many patients and injured individuals, some in critical condition, are now lying on the streets around the hospital and receive no care.

According to the hospital’s medical director, the departments most heavily impacted by the bombing were emergency, trauma, laboratory, pharmacy, and radiology.

“The hospital has gone out of service due to the Israeli bombing,” he stated.

The Gaza Health Ministry condemned the attack, accusing Israeli forces of deliberately targeting the medical center.

“They bombed a building within the hospital complex, completely destroying it and forcing the evacuation of patients and staff,” the ministry said in a statement.

Al-Ahli was one of Gaza City’s critical medical facilities, now rendered non-operational due to the airstrikes.

“Hundreds of patients and injured people had to be evacuated in the middle of the night. Many are now in the streets without medical care, putting their lives at serious risk,” said ministry spokesperson Khalil Al-Deqran in an interview with Reuters.

The ministry called on international institutions to take immediate action to protect Gaza’s health sector, urging compliance with international law and humanitarian agreements.

It warned of ongoing violations that continue to endanger patients and healthcare facilities.

In a statement, Hamas described the bombing as “a new war crime committed by the fascist occupation army” and accused Israeli forces of carrying out “brutal crimes” across the Gaza Strip.

The resistance movement asserted that the attack underscores Israeli disregard for laws, norms, and humanitarian standards, accusing the U.S. of providing cover and support for the assault.

Hamas held the U.S. administration “fully responsible” for the bombing, stating the strike would not have occurred without a green light from Washington.

“How can the world, especially the UN Security Council, remain silent in the face of these unprecedented crimes of the modern era?” the movement asked, highlighting the bombing of hospitals and the displacement of wounded civilians.

This is not the first time al-Ahli Hospital has been targeted. In October 2023, an Israeli strike on a parking lot within the hospital compound killed and injured hundreds of Palestinians.

In an update, Gaza’s Health Ministry also reported that 11 people were killed and 111 others injured within the past 24 hours.

