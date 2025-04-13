4,000 visits registered for Rey historical attractions during Nowruz holidays

TEHRAN - Over 4,000 Nowruz tourists visited historical attractions of the ancient city of Rey in Tehran province from March 15 to April 4, according to the Director of Rey National Heritage Base, Qadir Afrovand.

He told ISNA that Rashkan fortress which was open to visitors for the first time, was met with wide reception.

Also, numerous cultural programs, the presence of experienced tour guides, holding customs such as naqqali (a style of storytelling dedicated to epic stories from Ferdowsi’s masterpiece Shahnameh), and book launch turned Nowruz 1404 into a different experience for tourists, he said.

According to the official, Cheshmeh Ali ancient complex was visited by 4,280 people, Rashkan fortress by 3,350, and Tapeh Mil by 1,235 during the period.

Afrovand explained that with the presence of an experienced tour guide at each of Rey tourist sites during the Nowruz holidays, tourists were more satisfied and urged for the permanent presence of tour guides for tourist sites.

He urged the district and municipality of Ghaleh Now city near Tapeh Mil to make plans and take part in easing visit of tourists from this ancient complex and use this golden chance for local development.

He added, “We in the center of the ancient city of Rey known as Rashkan fortress -- the most important and greatest attraction of Rey, had naqqali performance several times and launched book “Molk-e Rey” with presence of Rey historians, cultural personalities and cultural heritage lovers. We distributed iftar packages among people and visitors during the holy month of Ramadan.”

He said Rey boasts higher capacity and cultural tourist attractions beyond these figures and numbers. Undoubtedly, Rey National Heritage Base, will promote and boost the number of tourists for next Nowruz through preparing and improving the conditions of other historical monuments and predicting the cultural and scientific events befitting the natural and global position of Rey.

A number of foreign tourists from Russia, Italy and China as well as Iranians residing US, Germany and other European countries visited Rey’s historical monuments this year, he said.

Earlier, Afrovand noted that some of the most prominent and captivating historical landmarks in the region have been meticulously prepared for tourists.

Among them is the Cheshmeh Ali archaeological site, boasting a history of over 8,000 years, the Rashkan Fortress, which once served as the heart of historic Rey, the Tapeh Mil ruins in eastern Rey near Ghaleh Now, and the colossal Iraj Fortress, the world’s largest ancient fortification.

A unique aspect of Rey is its proximity to Tehran, allowing millions of residents from the capital to explore its historical wonders with ease. Visitors can start their journey with a pilgrimage to the sacred shrine of Imamzadeh Shah Abdol Azim in the early morning and then embark on a cultural and historical tour, discovering attractions such as the historical bazaar of Rey, Cheshmeh Ali, Rashkan Fortress, and the city's ancient core. The experience offers both spiritual fulfillment and a fascinating glimpse into Iran’s rich heritage.

For the first time, the historical center of Rey has undergone significant enhancements, including the restoration of the last remaining watchtower of the ancient citadel, protective coverings, lighting installations, and fencing around key areas. These improvements have been undertaken to better accommodate the influx of visitors.

Additionally, Cheshmeh Ali has undergone extensive renovations in collaboration with the municipality, featuring improved paving and landscaping, offering a more visually appealing environment for visitors. The site, already a favorite among locals, has been further enriched by recent archaeological excavations led by researchers from Shahid Beheshti University, sparking greater public interest in the site.

In addition, significant transformations have also taken place at Tapeh Mil, with new protective measures, perimeter fencing, and meticulous restoration of unique stucco decorations. These enhancements, combined with the breathtaking green plains of Rey in early spring, promise an exceptional experience for travelers this year.

Rey is one of the oldest cities in the central Iranian plateau with a history of human settlement that stretches over 8,000 years.

The history of Rey, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica is featured in the Avesta (the original document of Zoroastrianism, an Iranian religion) as a sacred place, and it is also mentioned in the book of Tobit, of the biblical Apocrypha, and by classical authors.

KD

