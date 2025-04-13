Minister hails ‘successful’ Nowruz travel season, highlights growth in domestic tourism

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, praised the success of the 1404 (2025) Nowruz travel season, describing it as one of the most satisfying and least problematic in recent years.

He made the remarks during a ceremony held Saturday evening in Tehran to honor a selection of individuals who worked with the Traveling Services Coordination Headquarters, responsible for overseeing and managing domestic travel during the Persian New Year holidays.

Calling the event a "historical day" in the government’s service calendar, Salehi-Amiri noted that the ceremony represented just a fraction of the 1.2 million individuals who worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth and memorable Nowruz for Iranian travelers.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, and a number of ministers, and high-ranking officials at the Ministry of Transportation’s research center hall.

Emphasizing the critical role of Iran’s diverse attractions and abundant historical sites, Salehi-Amiri said these were the primary drivers behind the surge in holiday travel. “From the northern provinces and the pilgrimage sites in Mashhad to the cultural destinations of Kordestan, Kermanshah, Fars, and Sistan-Baluchestan, the whole country became a vibrant hub of tourism,” he said.

According to official figures, over 36 million trips were recorded during the Nowruz holidays, highlighting what the minister described as the growing national appetite for exploration and cultural engagement. He credited Iran’s geographical and cultural diversity as key motivators behind this rise in travel activity.

Salehi-Amiri also pointed to the launch of 1,000 “Nowruzgah” cultural hubs dedicated to cherish Nowruz, the Persian New Year, across the country, calling it a model of cultural equity and balanced development. He noted that visits to lesser-known destinations such as the ancient site of Shahr-e Sukhteh, historical caravanserais in Semnan, and cities like Shush (Susa), Shushtar, and Jiroft offered citizens a unique opportunity to experience Iran’s ancient heritage firsthand.

In another significant highlight, the minister referred to a recent archaeological discovery in Abdanan, Ilam province, where Iranian researchers identified the original stone quarry used in constructing the Achaemenid palaces of Susa. “This is a remarkable step forward in deepening our understanding of Achaemenid architecture,” he said.

Salehi-Amiri concluded by acknowledging existing shortcomings but praised the dedication of the headquarters, stating: “Despite the challenges, the commitment and hard work of those involved in the Travel Coordination Headquarters reflect a powerful example of national synergy, marking a new chapter for the strategic growth of Iran’s tourism sector.”

According to data compiled by the Traveling Services Coordination Headquarters, a total of 36,519,671 trips were recorded from March 15 to April 4.

During the same period, 60,970,523 overnight stays were registered across official, semi-official, and emergency accommodation facilities. Of the latter figure, 10.37 million overnight stays occurred in official lodging facilities.

The provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan, Khorasan Razavi, Tehran, and Isfahan saw the highest influx of travelers, while Mashhad, Shiraz, Tehran, Isfahan, and Bandar Abbas ranked among the top visited cities during the mentioned Nowruz holidays.

Nowruz celebrations officially start in Iran and some other countries in West and Central Asia to mark the arrival of spring and the rebirth of nature. The cross-cultural celebration means No –new– and rouz –day– in Persian. Therefore, Nowruz signifies new day, and symbolizes new beginnings.

Over time, Nowruz has developed and expanded, incorporating new social, religious, and cultural influences. Although the traditions and customs of Nowruz vary from country to country, there are many unifying features. In most regions, before the festival people perform ritual dances such as leaping over fire and streams. Many households also replenish their water supplies on the last Wednesday of the year.

In recognition of the importance of this ancient rite, Nowruz was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009. Moreover, in 2010, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 21 March International Nowruz Day.

AM