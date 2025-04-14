Iran Oil Show offers golden opportunity for intl. cooperation

TEHRAN - Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs and Trade emphasized the importance of energy diplomacy, highlighting the unique opportunities for expanding international cooperation in the oil industry at the upcoming Tehran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2025).

Speaking at a briefing session on Sunday, April 13, Seyed Ali Mohammad Mousavi said the 29th edition of the exhibition, which will be held from May 8 to 11, 2025, is not only the largest energy trade event in West Asia but also a platform for the exchange of ideas and shaping the future of the global energy landscape.

“This exhibition has served as a cornerstone of energy diplomacy for nearly three decades, fostering practical collaborations and political dialogue,” Mousavi noted. “As a leading country in oil and gas reserves, Iran is ready to attract foreign investment and modernize its energy infrastructure.”

Mousavi pointed to recent efforts by the Oil Ministry to adopt advanced technologies across upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. He said Iran aims to create a transparent and stable environment for international investors, enabling the implementation of key projects—such as the development of oil and gas fields—through modern financial frameworks, including Iran Petroleum Contracts (IPC).

He introduced a series of specialized sessions scheduled during the exhibition, stressing their central role in outlining investment prospects and technical collaboration. Among these is the “Conference on Investment Transformation and Project Financing” hosted by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), which he described as a unique opportunity for joint ventures and technical partnerships.

Mousavi added that Iran is positioning itself as a reliable global partner by investing in emerging energy sectors such as petrochemicals, renewables, and hydrogen technologies.

He reiterated that diplomacy and energy policy are interconnected, stating, “This exhibition provides a platform for building mutual understanding and long-term cooperation that meets both economic and environmental goals.”

Mousavi concluded by inviting all stakeholders in the energy sector—including governments, companies, and research institutions—to join the event and play an active role in shaping the future of global energy.

EF/