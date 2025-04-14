FAO workshop on pistachio safety, trade underway

TEHRAN – A specialized workshop titled “Pistachio Safety and Trade: Navigating Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures and Codex Standards”, is currently being held in Tehran and will run until April 16.

Organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Ministry of Agriculture, the event has brought together 65 key stakeholders from across the pistachio sector to deepen their knowledge of international food safety and trade frameworks, including Codex Alimentarius standards and Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures. Discussions also focused on aflatoxin risk management, pesticide residue control, and traceability systems.

The FAO International Food Safety Specialist, Sanjay Dave, a globally recognized expert in food safety and trade, is leading the workshop.

On behalf of FAO, Nazi Tavakoli, Assistant FAO Representative, emphasized the need to meet evolving international food safety standards to maintain and grow Iran’s pistachio exports. She pointed to mycotoxin contamination, particularly aflatoxins, as one of the primary challenges, influenced by climate conditions, agricultural practices, and post-harvest handling and storage methods.

“Iran has made notable progress through promoting good agricultural practices, enhancing post-harvest management, and strengthening mycotoxin testing infrastructure,” said Tavakoli. “Capacity building and education along the pistachio value chain are crucial to sustaining these improvements.”

The workshop is conducted under FAO’s Technical Cooperation Project entitled “Improving Pistachio Production and Export through Establishment of Integrated Product Management.”

Launched in 2024, the Project is designed to enhance integrated pistachio supply chain management, focusing on productivity, harvesting, processing, and compliance with food safety regulations. By fostering efficient and inclusive supply chain practices, the project aims to ensure sustainable pistachio production and consumption, ultimately contributing to food and nutrition security, economic growth, and strengthened global competitiveness.

Workshops to enhance pistachio safety, export potential

Under a project entitled “Improving Pistachio Production and Export through Establishment of Integrated Product Management,” FAO in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture has organized a series of workshops to strengthen the pistachio safety and export potential.

The FAO-led workshops provide a platform for knowledge exchange and technical capacity building, equipping industry stakeholders across the Pistachio value chain with the latest scientific insights and risk mitigation strategies.

The first workshop in 2025, led by Paola Battilani, FAO’s International Pistachio Value Chain and Processing Consultant, was held from January 26 to February 5.

It mainly focused on developing and implementing comprehensive mycotoxin management plans tailored to ensure safer crop production, reinforcing best practices for pistachio safety and quality, the UN website announced in a press release on March 24.

FAO brought together 60 national key stakeholders from the government, private sector including pistachio growers, processors and traders as well as academia to strengthen capacity in mycotoxin prevention, detection, and control across the pistachio supply chain. The workshop equipped participants with the necessary tools and strategies to enhance pistachio quality and competitiveness in the global pistachio market.

As one of the world’s top producers and exporters of high-quality pistachios, Iran’s pistachio industry plays a crucial role in the country’s economy and the global nut trade.

Globally, aflatoxins, produced by Aspergillus fungi, can develop at various stages of the pistachio supply chain, influenced by environmental conditions, agricultural practices, and post-harvest handling.

To address these challenges, Iran has been implementing good agricultural practices (GAPs), applying strict quality control mechanisms, improved drying and storage methods, enhanced mycotoxin testing capabilities, and biological control solutions.

