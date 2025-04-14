IAF cinematheque reviews “I'm Still Here”

TEHRAN- “I'm Still Here,” a 2024 political biographical drama film by Brazilian filmmaker Walter Salles, was reviewed during a session at the Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) on Sunday.

Iranian film critic Esmaeil Mihandoost attended a screening of the film followed by a review session.

"I'm Still Here" tells the story of Rubens Paiva, a Brazilian civil servant and political activist, set against the backdrop of the oppressive military regime following the 1964 coup d'état.

Living in a beautiful house near Leblon beach with his wife Eunice and their five children, Rubens quietly supports political exiles while trying to maintain a semblance of normalcy in his family life. However, the political climate grows increasingly volatile after the kidnapping of the Swiss ambassador, prompting their friends Fernando and Dalva to flee to London, taking their eldest daughter Vera with them.

The family's world shatters when a military raid leads to Rubens's arrest in January 1971, after which he disappears without a trace. Eunice's desperate public inquiries about her husband's fate result in her own arrest and 12 days of torture, while their teenage daughter Eliana is briefly imprisoned.

As Eunice faces relentless questioning about Rubens's political activities, she remains steadfast in her denial of his involvement with pro-democracy movements. Despite false reports suggesting that Rubens has fled Brazil, Eunice and her allies suspect the truth is far more sinister.

With the assistance of lawyer Lino Machado, Eunice files a habeas corpus petition and discovers that Rubens had been secretly aiding political exiles. A former inmate, Martha, confirms Rubens's imprisonment but fears for her safety if she speaks out.

Eventually, journalist Felix informs Eunice that Rubens has been killed, although the military refuses to acknowledge this officially. Left to raise her children alone, Eunice sells their home and relocates to São Paulo, seeking a fresh start.

Fast forward to 1996, Eunice receives Rubens's official death certificate from the now-democratic Brazilian state and calls for reparations and accountability for the dictatorship's crimes. By 2014, at 85 years old and suffering from Alzheimer's disease, she is surrounded by family when news of the National Truth Commission prompts a flicker of memory regarding her past.

The film concludes with stark revelations about Rubens's murder at the DOI-CODI headquarters and highlights Eunice's remarkable journey as she becomes a respected expert on indigenous rights before her passing in 2018 at age 89. "I'm Still Here" powerfully encapsulates themes of resilience, loss, and the enduring quest for justice in the face of political oppression.

"I’m Still Here" achieved remarkable financial success, grossing $35.7 million and becoming the highest-grossing Brazilian film since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film debuted at the Venice International Film Festival in 2024, where it received widespread acclaim and won the Best Screenplay award. It was named one of the Top five International Films of 2024 by the National Board of Review. At the Golden Globe Awards, its star Fernanda Torres took home the Best Actress award. The film was also nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, where it won Best International Feature Film, marking a historic win for Brazilian cinema.

SAB/