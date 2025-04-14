Fahraj recognized as Iran’s first accessible tourism village

TEHRAN - The historic village of Fahraj in Yazd province has been officially recognized as Iran’s first accessible tourism village.

The national certificate was awarded to the village authorities on Sunday during a formal ceremony attended by a number of officials and travel enthusiasts.

According to the provincial tourism chief, Seyyed Mohammad Rastegari, the recognition highlights Fahraj’s commitment to achieving accessible tourism for all.

“Accessibility has become a central pillar in the development of this cultural and historical village, enabling visits by tourists with special needs,” Rostami said.

The upgrades include accessible paths from the entrance of Fahraj’s historical Jameh Mosque to the village’s traditional accommodations, enabling full access for all visitors

Infrastructure improvements in the village include the restoration of historic buildings, resurfacing alleyways with traditional mud plaster, installation of international signage, and construction of accessible public restrooms. These enhancements have made the village more navigable for visitors with disabilities and senior tourists.

Fahraj was selected as one of Iran’s eight nominees for the UN Tourism’s Best Tourism Villages initiative for 2024. This selection has spurred local stakeholders and officials to invest in sustainable and inclusive tourism development.

Rostami expressed hope that with continued efforts, Fahraj will finally join the list of Best Tourism Villages.

Fahraj is home to 102 historical landmarks, spanning the Achaemenid, Parthian, and Sassanian periods, making it one of the world’s notable historic towns. A key attraction in Fahraj is the Jameh Mosque, dating back to the first century of Islam and known for its remarkably preserved structure. Also called the Imam Hasan (A.S.) Mosque, it remains the only mosque in the Islamic world to have retained its original architectural form since its inception.

Fahraj’s historical castle, adorned with intricate facades and embellishments dating back to the 10th and 11th centuries AH, bears testament to the village’s rich heritage. The fortress, boasting a quadrilateral layout, features remnants of four cylindrical towers, each equipped with guard posts, preserving the stronghold’s legacy.

Situated approximately 30 kilometers east of Yazd in central Iran, Fahraj boasts a rich cultural and historical heritage, making it a destination for travelers seeking authentic rural experiences.

Accessible tourism refers to the practice of making travel experiences enjoyable and inclusive for everyone, regardless of their physical, sensory, or cognitive abilities. This means creating environments and services that are accessible to people with disabilities, allowing them to participate fully in tourism activities. It is a growing trend in the travel industry.

AM