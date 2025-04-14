Harvard faculty sue Trump administration over funding cuts threat

Harvard University faculty sued the Trump administration on Friday over a federal assessment of the school’s spending amid allegations of their “failure” to protect students from antisemitism, The Hill reported.

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) and its campus chapter are both plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which said failures were “unspecified” according to legal documents.

In the filing they noted that Harvard received policy demands from the administration in a letter outlining steps to keep $9 billion in federal funding.

“Harvard, like all American universities, depends on federal funding to conduct its academic research. Threats like these are an existential ‘gun to the head’ for a university,” the lawsuit reads.

“They also hold hostage billions of dollars in congressional appropriations that are crucial to ensuring the American university system remains a global leader in scientific, medical, and technological research,” it continues.

The move comes weeks after the Trump administration cut $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University amid its antisemitism probe of the New York campus.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon warned that cuts to Harvard would be similar.