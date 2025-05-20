US terminates $60 million in Harvard grants over alleged anti-Semitism

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Monday that it was terminating $60 million in federal grants to Harvard University, saying the Ivy League institution failed to address anti-Semitic harassment and ethnic discrimination on campus, Reuters reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has frozen or ended federal grants and contracts for the university worth nearly $3 billion in recent weeks.

The administration has accused Harvard of continuing to consider ethnicity when reviewing student applications and of allowing discrimination against Jews as a result of the student protest movement against the war in Gaza that roiled American campuses last year.