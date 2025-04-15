Iran, Belarus set to enhance air transport ties with direct Tehran-Minsk flights

TEHRAN – Iran and Belarus are moving to boost bilateral air transport cooperation, including plans to launch direct flights between Tehran and Minsk, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said on Monday.

Hossein Pourfarzaneh made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with Alireza Sanai, Iran’s ambassador to Belarus, where the two discussed the resumption of flights between the two countries.

Pourfarzaneh expressed appreciation for the ambassador’s efforts in organizing bilateral technical meetings with Belarusian officials, including the country’s deputy transport minister and the head of its civil aviation authority.

Referring to recent agreements reached in Belarus, Pourfarzaneh said the two countries had identified the promotion of tourism and cargo transport services as key areas for mutual cooperation in the aviation sector. He added that direct flights from Tehran to Minsk are now a top priority within that framework.

EF/

Photo: Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Hossein Pourfarzaneh (R) and Alireza Sanai, Iran’s ambassador to Belarus