“Year Zero” exhibition opens in Tehran, highlighting atrocities of Zionist regime 

TEHRAN- The international cartoon and caricature exhibition "Year Zero," focusing on a year marked by the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, officially opened on Monday at the Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of cultural officials and Iranian artists.

Organized in collaboration with the North Khorasan province’s Art Bureau, the exhibition features 700 cartoons by 65 artists from 42 countries, with 60 selected works displayed at the museum.

Speaking at the ceremony, Akram Sediqi, head of North Khorasan province’s Art Bureau, addressed the ongoing tragic events following October 7 and the Zionist regime's attacks on civilian centers in Gaza, referring to this exhibition as the second artistic event on the theme of Palestine organized by the North Khorasan Art Bureau.

She noted that a previous exhibition titled "The Hospital is Not a War Zone," centered on the bombing of hospitals in Gaza, had been held earlier.

Sediqi emphasized that the current exhibition is driven by the concerns of artists around the world and aims to depict deeper aspects of this humanitarian catastrophe.

Referring to the latest statistics on casualties of the attacks in Gaza, which reveal 600,000 injured individuals, she stated that this figure reflects the depth of the ongoing tragedy, which is unfortunately overlooked in the silence of international media regarding many of these crimes.

She considered the creation of this exhibition an opportunity to reflect the global concerns of artists regarding the Palestinian people.

Over 60 pieces are on public display, showcasing a diverse array of beliefs and nationalities, including Muslim, Christian, and other religious artists motivated by humanitarian and ethical principles, she concluded.

For his part, Abbas Naseri, the artistic secretary and curator of "Year Zero," pointed out the role of art in confronting harsh realities.

He stated that the works presented are not merely reflections of hearsay, but rather based on real images and direct experiences of the tragedy, noting that some scenes can only be represented through the bitter humor of caricature.

Naseri highlighted that this artistic event is the result of months of effort and collaboration among artists from around the world, stressing that the "Year Zero" exhibition is a culmination of various works collected within a short timeframe, largely sourced from virtual platforms through direct cooperation with international artists.

Given the enthusiastic response to this event, Naseri expressed hope that the "Year Zero" exhibition could be held in other cities across Iran and also gain international presence. He emphasized the hope that showcasing these works in various countries could convey a clear message regarding the current realities in the occupied territories to the world.

Additionally, the ceremony also saw the unveiling of the book "Year Zero," which comprises a collection of the pieces presented and explanations about the context of their creation. This book aims to preserve the artistic documentation of this event and to continue the narrative of artistic resistance.

The "Year Zero" exhibition stands as a display of committed art during a time of crisis; art created not merely for beauty but for the sake of truth. This exhibition serves as both an artistic event and a living record of global sympathy for the oppressed Palestinian people and an effort to document historical atrocities that must not be forgotten.

The "Year Zero" exhibition will run until May 5.

Israel occupied Gaza in 1967 and in 2005 they dismantled their settlement. However, since 2007, Israel has placed Gaza under a land, sea, and air blockade making it the largest open-air prison.

On October 7, 2023 Palestinian resistance fighters initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, launching a coordinated assault against the positions of the Israeli regime from the Gaza Strip. This operation marked a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, characterized by a series of attacks targeting military installations and settlements within the occupied territories.

The operation was described by its organizers as a response to the escalating violence against Palestinians and the dire conditions in Gaza, exacerbated by ongoing blockades and restrictions.

The Israeli regime swiftly retaliated with airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of over 45,000 individuals, including more than 17,000 children so far. Additionally, over 109,000 Palestinians have sustained injuries, and nearly two million have been displaced from their homes. The ongoing violence has led to a humanitarian crisis, exacerbating the suffering of civilians in the region.

