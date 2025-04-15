Entry to museums, historical sites free of charge on April 18

TEHRAN -- Cultural Heritage Department affiliated with Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ministry declared that it will hold extensive programs to mark World Heritage Day, aka International Monuments and Sites Day on April 18, said Fatemeh Davari, who presides over the department for preservation and restoration of historical buildings at tourism ministry.

She also said a program titled “Historical Unseen” will be held across the country, in which historical monuments that cannot be seen in general conditions, can be visited along with specialized tours for visiting the historical monuments and sites, ISNA reported.

This year's slogan of International Monuments and Sites Day has been titled “Heritage at Risk (Threatened) from Disasters and Conflicts Preparedness and Learning” and declared by ICOMOS [the International Council on Monuments and Sites], she said.

She added that the Cultural Heritage Department has considered “Resilience of Historical Monuments to Crises” as the main approach of programs marking this day.

The Cultural Heritage Department seeks to consider and warn the risk and resilience of historical monuments to natural disasters and how to deal with them through holding 30 specialized gatherings across province and heritage sites which are at highest risk of flood, quake and landslide with participation of experts, she pointed out.

Davari continued that crisis management exercise will be held across 10 provinces with a focus on rescuers of historical monuments in April 19 with participation of relief agencies including Red Crescent Society, Fire Department, Police Force, and Protection Unit.

She named introducing and appreciating the masters, activists, and those in field of renovation of historical monuments at national and province levels as the programs for marking International Monuments and Sites Day.

World Heritage Day, aka International Monuments and Sites Day, commemorates the efforts of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) in safeguarding cultural treasures worldwide. Its primary focus is to raise awareness about the significance of cultural diversity and the imperative of preserving it for future generations. Ancient monuments and edifices stand as invaluable assets universally. Yet, their preservation is essential to ensure their enduring value over time. Hence, this day symbolizes a global endeavor involving communities worldwide.

On this occasion, numerous events unfold across the globe, ranging from conferences to site visits, all aimed at celebrating our rich heritage. For the uninitiated, heritage sites are essentially locales of cultural importance, safeguarding both tangible and intangible legacies passed down through generations.

The world boasts an array of breathtaking heritage sites and monuments. Among them is Machu Picchu, nestled amidst lush, mountainous terrain overlooking the Urubamba River in Peru. Egypt boasts a plethora of remarkable sights, including the iconic Pyramids of Giza. Other notable destinations encompass Bagan in Myanmar, Angkor Wat in Cambodia, and the majestic Great Wall of China.

