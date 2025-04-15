China envoy talks divorce with US, Iran’s nuclear fate in Tehran press conference

TEHRAN – China’s ambassador to Tehran, Cong Peiwu, rolled out Beijing’s plans on its trade war with the United Sates, which has yet to show signs of shriveling, and shared his country's stance on the indirect Iran-US nuclear talks during a Tuesday press conference attended by a number of journalists from major Iranian media outlets.

Cong looked calm and collected as he told reporters that his country is not just playing a game of chicken. “We will simply not back down against a bullying entity. That’s the mindset China has.”

The envoy said that Washington is violating the rights and interests of other countries, breaching international trade rules, harming the global trade system, and negatively impacting global economic stability.

“The trade and economic relationship between China and the U.S. should be based on mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, but using tariffs as a weapon undermines China's economic development and the rights of its people,” Cong stated. The diplomat also asserted that China's development relies on its own efforts and cannot be suppressed. “We are confident, and we focus on our own initiatives.”

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs targeting 90 countries, including the EU and China. He argued that the U.S. has been taken advantage of by “cheaters” and “pillaged” by foreigners and that the move would prod Americans into buying more domestic goods, eventually leading to larger investments in manufacturing.

Although he later declared a three-month suspension on these tariffs, China was excluded from the pause, with its rates eventually being raised to 145%. In response, China’s countermeasures have remained measured and reciprocal, imposing tariffs of 125% on American goods.

When he first came into office, Trump said he wants to lower the temperature on a range of issues dividing the U.S. and China, however, his tariff policy has unprecedentedly strained bilateral ties. The president’s domestic supporters say they are willing to endure a period of never-seen-before price hikes if that means American production can gain fresh life.

“Standing against U.S. bullying not only protects China's legitimate interests but also safeguards the interests of the international community,” Cong said to reporters.

China supports dialogue, but Iran must be careful

Cong sounded leery when answering questions about the indirect Iran-US talks that took place in the Omani capital on Saturday. The talks, which centered on Iran’s nuclear program, aim to bring about the removal of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for limitations on Tehran’s nuclear activities, similar to what the original international accord (JCPOA) Trump left in 2018 did.

“We believe dialogue is always constructive. In our view, Iran and the U.S. should pursue a diplomatic and political resolution to their differences. However, considering Washington's history of dishonesty and unreliability, a cautious approach remains essential.”

On European threats to activate the ‘snapback’, a mechanism that would bring back pre-JCPOA UN sanctions against Iran, the diplomat said getting the UN Security Council involved in the saga would only have negative impacts. “This is certainly a move that will only erode the remaining trust between the parties,” he noted, adding, “During the trilateral meeting that took place between Iran, China, and Russia in Beijing last month, we introduced initiatives we believe will help find an appropriate political and diplomatic solution.”

Cong said any new agreement on Iran’s nuclear program must be based on the JCPOA, which was two years in the making.



