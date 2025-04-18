California sues to stop Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sued the Trump administration on Wednesday, challenging the president’s authority to impose sweeping tariffs that have set off a global trade war, AP reported.

The lawsuit argues that President Donald Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, or a 10% tariff on all imports, is unlawful. The act enables a president to freeze and block transactions in response to foreign threats, but doesn’t allow the president to adopt tariffs, the suit says.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, also argues that enacting such tariffs requires approval from Congress.

California has filed more than a dozen lawsuits challenging Trump’s policies this year. But the tariffs lawsuit marks the first time this year that Newsom, who is already considered a top 2028 presidential prospect, has been a plaintiff. The Democratic governor scaled back his anti-Trump rhetoric after January’s deadly Los Angeles fires as the state sought federal support.

Newsom discussed the lawsuit at an orchard in the farm-rich Central Valley, highlighting California’s status as a farming powerhouse. Many of the nuts, fruits, and vegetables grown in the state are destined for other countries.

