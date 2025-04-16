Iran aims to equip 70,000 hectares of farmland with modern irrigation systems

TEHRAN – Iran's Agriculture Ministry plans to implement modern irrigation systems across 70,000 hectares of farmland in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20), amid efforts to boost water efficiency in the face of growing shortages, a senior official said.

According to the ministry, Fariborz Abbasi, director of the Modern Irrigation Systems Development Project, said the Water and Soil Department has set the 70,000-hectare target for the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025–March 2026).

“For the current year, we’ve planned to implement modern irrigation systems across 50,000 hectares, and 15,000 to 20,000 hectares of sub-surface irrigation methods,” he said, noting that execution depends on the allocation of necessary funds.

Abbasi emphasized that due to limited water resources, priority is being given to high-efficiency irrigation methods that enhance productivity.

He said around 3.1 million hectares of agricultural land in Iran have so far been equipped with modern irrigation systems. Despite delayed budget allocations last year, modern systems were implemented on nearly 30,000 hectares—over 80 percent of the ministry’s initial target.

He also announced a 20 percent increase in the public budget allocated for irrigation modernization and noted that Iran’s parliament has approved a separate funding stream from the National Development Fund for this purpose.

“With the advantages of sub-surface irrigation methods, the government is accelerating efforts to expand this specific technique using funds from the National Development Fund,” Abbasi added.

He said 2.5 million hectares of irrigable farmland still need to be upgraded to modern irrigation systems.

Due to reduced rainfall, Abbasi warned of increased water scarcity this year and urged optimal use of available water through careful planning.

He also pointed to recent decisions made by Iran’s Supreme Water Council on spring planting and water use, which are now under review by the Cabinet for final approval.

EF/