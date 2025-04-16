ECI head visits Milad Tower

TEHRAN -- ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) president Dr. Saad S. Khan visited Milad Tower and a number of cultural attractions in Tehran on Wednesday.

During his visit, he expressed admiration for the country’s cultural richness and its achievements in modern architecture, IRNA reported.

Khan, who is also a researcher in the history field and deeply interested in cultural heritage, visited the various parts of Milad Tower, including observation platforms with panoramic views of Tehran city, and appreciated holding a cultural-artistic exhibition there.

He expressed his sincere congratulations on the occasion of Nowruz, wishing continued harmony and prosperity in the whole ECO region.

This visit showed sustainable ties of ECO Cultural Institute with cultural heritage of the host country and emphasized on its commitment to promote common values and enhance regional unity.

The Economic Cooperation Organization is an intergovernmental organization that promotes economic, technical, and cultural cooperation among its member states.

Established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey, the organization’s other member states include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The ECO is a successful and promising regional organization, and Iran has a serious interest in strengthening intra-regional cooperation and promoting the position of ECO as an effective regional mechanism for economic connectivity.

The international position of the organization is growing.

The importance of the organization became more apparent when the United Nations approved in 1985 that ECO become an observer member of the United Nations, as did the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The ECO Region shelters more than 460 million inhabitants and expands over 8 million square kilometers of land, connecting the north to south, south, and east to the west, Asia to Europe, and Eurasia to the Arab World. Composed of some Caucasus, South, West, and Central Asian countries, ECO is one of the oldest intergovernmental organizations.

The founding and fundamental goal of the Organization is to create amenable and conducive conditions for the continued promotion of sustainable economic development in the region, aiming at joint welfare and well-being of the Member States.

The ECO stretched the fabric of its cooperative partnership in the early 1990s, welcoming the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as five Central Asian nations, including the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan, as its members.

The ECO Member States, bearing their shared cultural and historic affinities in mind, appear to be always ready, receptive, and forthcoming to complement each other, intensifying their collaboration with action and result-oriented motives to achieve the perceived target of greater connectivity and integration in the region.

KD