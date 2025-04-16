13th Flying Turtle Awards concludes without golden prize winner

TEHRAN- The 13th edition of the Flying Turtle Awards took place on Tuesday evening, with no announcement made by the jury for a winner of the golden prize.

The Book City Institute and the Children’s Literature Studies Periodical are the organizers of the Flying Turtle Awards, which are presented annually to top children’s books in Iran.

The jury bestowed silver prizes on only three books, including "Son of the Ocean" by Mehdi Rajabi, recognized for its artistic storytelling that emphasizes the subtleties of Iranian life and social issues. An honorable mention was also given to Haleh Ghorbani, the book's illustrator.

The book tells the imaginative journey of a young boy named Samir, who aspires to write his own life story. Living in a village affected by a devastating flood, Samir and his family choose to stay behind while the rest of the villagers leave. To cope with his loneliness and fears, he creates imaginary friends—miniature animals that become his closest companions.

As he navigates the challenges of his reality, Samir envisions himself as the captain of the ocean, embarking on grand adventures aboard a ship with his whimsical gang of friends. Despite the presence of dark clouds, floods, and thunder that instill fear in him, Samir remains steadfast in his dreams and resilience.

Another Silver Award was granted to Zohreh Parirokh for her impactful narrative that intertwines local art with a child-friendly language in "Dotok: The Little Baluch Doll." An honorable mention was also given to the researchers Afsaneh Ehsani and Sepideh Shahbazi for their contributions to this title.

The story of "Dotok: The Little Baluch Doll" revolves around a charming little doll named Dotok, who lives in a village in Baluchestan. Throughout the narrative, Dotok encounters various adventures, facing challenges and obstacles that prompt her to reflect and actively seek solutions. The tale imparts valuable lessons about friendship, empathy, and the importance of striving to achieve goals, encouraging children to think deeply about these themes.

The third Silver Award, recognizing creative engagement with Iranian myths, went to Marjan Fouladvand, author of "The Seven Eternals" series.

The series, comprising three books, is set in an apocalyptic world where ash falls from the sky and serpents emerge from the ground, signaling an impending doom. The cosmic mirror has gone dark, time has halted, and destruction looms. Jamshid, perceiving the curse and decay as the work of evil spirits and the serpent-slaying man, realizes that his people blame him for their plight. What must be done to save them?

Determined to break the curse, Jamshid embarks on a perilous journey through seven labors. However, his struggle alone is not enough; the people must also discover and confront their own seven labors.

The book depicts a land where people are trapped between serpents and Jamshid's sunless remnants. Jamshid, grappling with past hubris, reflects on how their circumstances have deteriorated. Ultimately, his doubts compel him to take a final step in hopes of redemption— a step that leads him into the realm of the dead.

Photo: This combination photo shows the front covers of the winning books at the 13th edition of the Flying Turtle Awards.

SAB/

